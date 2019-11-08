Luzerne County Community College will hold a Veterans Day program on Monday, November 11, at 11 a.m., at the LCCC Schulman Gallery.

The program will honor the College’s staff and students who have served in the United States Military. The program includes the Presentation of the Colors by Battery B First Battalion 109th Field Artillery Color Guard and the National Anthem sung by LCCC student Olivia Sherrick with accompaniment by Dan Dalrymple. Speakers include President Thomas P. Leary and Ryan Evans, LCCC student and U.S. Navy Veteran.

In conjunction with the annual program, the LCCC Student Activities Office will provide a free lunch to student and staff veterans at the College’s Campus Center Cafeteria.

The LCCC Schulman Gallery is currently hosting an exhibit, “World War II: Never Forget” which features World War II memorabilia from the private collection of George R. Shadie and Alex G. Shadie.