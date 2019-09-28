Lock Haven University holds Veterans’ Expo and Job Fair

On Sept. 19, Lock Haven University held its annual Veterans’ Expo in the Student Recreation Center on campus. This year, a job fair component also was added to the event.

More than 30 exhibitors and employers shared their resources and job opportunities with veterans, their families and community members. “We are looking for troopers all across PA and veterans are great qualified candidates to represent the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. This event is a great way to provide jobs to veterans,” said Cpl. Jennifer McMunn, state trooper.

More than 75 greeting cards were made by students and community members that were later given to local veterans and students from the physician assistant program completed glucose and blood pressure screenings for interested attendees. “This event is a great way to give back to a group of people that have given so much to us,” said Andrew Murphy, physician assistant graduate student.

Members of LHU ROTC also were on hand, cooking and serving hot dogs and LHU mascot, Talon, made an appearance greeting event guests.

“I feel this event is important because it offers a multitude of options out there to veterans who served who may not know of all the opportunities that are available to them and their families,” said Heather Engle, ESS Teaching.

Dr. Kristin Vincenzes said it is an honor for her to be able to help coordinate the expo on campus every year. “Sometimes it’s challenging to know all of the resources out there and this event helps to bridge that gap,” Vincenzes said. “It’s a privilege to work alongside so many men and women who offer their time, knowledge and resources for our veterans and their families.”

