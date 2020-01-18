Lock Haven University Dean Publishes Book

Dr. John Nauright, dean of the Stephen Poorman College of Business, Information Systems and Human Services at Lock Haven University, recently published the book, “Routledge Handbook of Global Sport,” with Dr. Sarah Zipp of Stirling University in Scotland.

According to the book description on Routledge.com, the story of global sport is the story of expansion from local development to globalized industry, from recreational to marketized activity. Alongside that, each sport has its own distinctive history, sub-cultures, practices and structures.

The new volume offers state-of-the-art overviews of the development of every major sport or classification of sport, examining their history, socio-cultural significance, political economy and international reach and suggesting directions for future research.

Nauright has been working for many years on aspects of global sports. The “Routledge Handbook of Global Sports” is his 27th book on international sports.

“This particular volume takes a unique approach by examining sports with international impact sport by sport,” Nauright said. “This approach enables readers to compare and contrast different sports and to understand how each sport and the scholarship on that sport has developed.”

This is Nauright’s fifth collaboration with Zipp, a leading expert on sport and development internationally.

Nauright’s next book is a LHU collaboration with Drs. Dain TePoel and James Mattern, both in the department of sport studies, on the global expansion and organization of baseball.

Nauright is a visiting professor at Lomonosov Moscow State University in Russia, University of the West Indies in Barbados and the University of Ghana. He also edits an annual special issue of Sport in Society, “SportsWorld: Global Sports Business and Cultures.”

