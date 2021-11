(WBRE/WYOU) The Mountaintop Family Church will host a Live Nativity on Friday, December 10th, and Saturday, December 11th.

The event will feature the Living Nativity complete with live animals. The community can drive through this very special holiday event.

It will run from 5:30 pm to 8 pm on both days. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be held on December 17th and 18th.

The Mountaintop Family Church is located at 209 South Mountain Boulevard in Mountaintop.