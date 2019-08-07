Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre Presents: “Three Romances about Macbeth”

The Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre is preparing for an interesting weekend of great theatre.

The group will present “Three Romances about Macbeth”.

Three one-act plays by David Parmelee.

Three performances August 9, 10, and 11. The shows are at 8 pm on Friday and Saturday. Then at 3 pm on Sunday. The theatre is located at 537 North Main Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Tickets at are $12. For more information contact the box office at 570-1875 or click here for the website

