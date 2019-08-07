Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre Presents: “Three Romances about Macbeth”

Community

by: Posted by Jayne Ann Bugda

Posted: / Updated:

The Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre is preparing for an interesting weekend of great theatre. 

The group will present “Three Romances about Macbeth”. 

Three one-act plays by David Parmelee.

  Three performances August 9, 10, and 11.  The shows are at 8 pm on Friday and Saturday.  Then at 3 pm on Sunday.   The theatre is located at  537 North Main Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Tickets at are $12.  For more information contact the box office at 570-1875 or click here for the website

(Information from Carol Sweeney)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos