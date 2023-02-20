EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Northeastern Pennsylvania is rich with Irish heritage, so we made a list of Saint Patrick’s Day parade celebrations so you know where to celebrate before eating your traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner.

SCRANTON: The annual Scranton Saint Patrick’s Parade will step off on Saturday, March 11th at 11:45 a.m. in the Electric City. The parade started back in 1962 and is arguably the largest Saint Patrick’s celebration in the area. You can learn about the festivities by visiting the Scranton Saint Patrick’s Parade website.

WILKES-BARRE: One day after the Scranton parade, the Diamond City’s Irish eyes will be smiling on Sunday, March 12th for the 43rd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in the city’s downtown. The parade will begin at 2:00 p.m. at the intersection of South and South Main streets and travel toward Public Square. For more information, visit Wilkes-Barre’s Saint Patrick’s parade website.

PITTSTON: The City of Pittston will kick off the season for its 10th year in a row with a parade on Sunday, March 4th. Parade day kicks off with a special mass starting at 8:30 a.m. at Saint John the Evangelist Church on William Street. The Leprechaun Loop 5K race will take place promptly at 10:30 a.m., followed by the parade stepping off at 11:30 a.m. on Main Street near Turkey Hill and Jack Williams Tire and Auto. You can learn more about this event by visiting the Pittston City Saint Patrick’s Parade website.

STROUDSBURG: Of course the Poconos would celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day in style. On Sunday, March 19th, the parade will get underway at 1:15 p.m. in front of Stroudsburg High School on Main Street in the borough. It will end near the municipal building on Crystal Street in East Stroudsburg. For more information, visit the Pocono Irish American Club’s website.

GIRARDVILLE: The Coal Region will celebrate it’s Irish pride with a parade in Girardville on Saturday, March 25th. The parade will start at noon and this year’s theme is “Honoring Volunteer Firemen”. The rain date for the parade is April 1st. The is more information on their website.

Remember, Eyewitness News will broadcast the Scranton Parade live on March 11th at noon on WYOU, and provide a live stream on our website for those outside the area that would still like to watch. Slainte!