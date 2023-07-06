EYEWITNESS NEWS(WBRE/WYOU) — With the temperatures going into the 90s, people are looking for ways to cool off. Here is a list of pools that are open in northeastern and central Pennsylvania:
Luzerne County:
- Coal Street Splash Pad at Coal Street Park in Wilkes-Barre
- Kingston Community Pool
- Forty Fort Community Pool
- Frances Slocum State Park Pool
- Conyngham Valley Civic Organization
Lackawanna County:
- Lackawanna State Park Swimming Pool – Find more info on DCNR’s website
- Connell Park Pool
- Eagle Lake Pool Complex
- Weston Pool
- Novembino Splash Pad
- Stay connected with Scranton City pools on the Scranton Parks & Rec Facebook Page
Monroe County:
Lycoming County:
- Loyalsock Community Swiming Pool
- Muncy Pool-Rj Patrizio Pool
- Williamsport Splash Pad
Schuylkill County:
- JFK Memorial Pool
- Minersville Pool
- Pine Grove Community Pool
- Tri-Vally Community pool