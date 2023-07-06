EYEWITNESS NEWS(WBRE/WYOU) — With the temperatures going into the 90s, people are looking for ways to cool off. Here is a list of pools that are open in northeastern and central Pennsylvania:

Luzerne County:

Lackawanna County:

Lackawanna State Park Swimming Pool – Find more info on DCNR’s website

Connell Park Pool

Eagle Lake Pool Complex

Weston Pool

Novembino Splash Pad

Monroe County:

Lycoming County:

Loyalsock Community Swiming Pool

Muncy Pool-Rj Patrizio Pool

Williamsport Splash Pad

Schuylkill County: