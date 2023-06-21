EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Northeastern and central PA is known for hosting many summertime bazaars throughout the area, and the summer of 2023 won’t be any different.

Now that COVID pandemic restrictions are winding down, many bazaars and picnics throughout the area are back in full swing and many residents will be out enjoying the fun, food, and festivities.

Whether you go for the potato pancakes, the beer tent, or just to catch up with some old friends, bazaars are a great way to get out of the house and enjoy the sights and sounds of NEPA.

Mark your calendars now as the list of bazaars happening in NEPA this summer are:

The following Bazaars are scheduled in June:

St. Mary’s Parish Annual Bazaar will be held at St. Mary’s Church of Our Lady Help of Christians from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, and 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, located at 3529 St. Mary’s Road, Wapwallopen, Dorrance Township in Luzerne County. The bazaar will include homemade food such as potato pancakes, pierogies, haluski, sausage and peppers, clam chowder, chili, funnel cakes, and more including a covered seating area, theme baskets, and a variety of games.

Pittston Township Volunteer Fire Department “Firemen’s Picnic” Located at 79 Bryden Street, Pittston Township, June 29 and 30, from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., and July 1 and 2, from 2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Featuring rides, home-cooked food, music, and fun for all ages.



Mary, Mother of God Parish “Block Party” at the Holy Rosary Center , located at the corner of Wayne and West Market Streets in North Scranton, Lackawanna County. Scheduled Friday, June 16 from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and Saturday, June 17: from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., will feature foods, games, raffles baskets, wine, and spirits. Veterans Ceremony-Friday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Music by Picture Perfect-Friday from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Music by Jim Cerminaro-Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Music by The Luongo Brothers from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

St. Leo the Great Summer Festival, will be held on the Parish Grounds, 33 Manhattan Street in Ashley, Luzerne County on Friday, June 23, and Saturday, June 24 starting nightly at 6:00 p.m. Featuring live entertainment; Friday: Strawbery Jam – Saturday: Uncle Sam’s American Band. Vendor stands include: the Toy Box Stand, the Barbie Stand, the Fun for Kids Stand, the Plant Stand, Certificates, a “Funko Pop” Stand, a Basket Auction, a Craft Beer Stand, Bottles of Cheer, Instant Bingo, and a “Surpriser Stand,” Big Six Wheel, Basket Raffle Groceries, and more. Features homemade food, Bake sale free parking.

St. Faustina Parish Homecoming Festival , located at St. Faustina Grove, 141 Old Newport Street, in the Sheatown section of Nanticoke, Luzerne County. Friday, June 23 from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., with entertainment from Lance Thomas Band. Saturday, June 24 from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. featuring music by Idol Kings. There will also be a bake sale, an ice cream stand, and fun and games for all ages including Basket Raffles, Bingo, Instant Bingo, Children’s Games, Face Painting, Pony Rides, a bounce house much more. The festival will have food such as hot dogs, pierogies, potato pancakes, haluski, hot dogs, hamburgers, and french fries.

The following festivals are scheduled in July:

IHM Parish, Annual Picnic , located at 101 Churchill Street in Dushore, Sullivan County Scheduled for Sunday, July 2 from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. under the tent above St. Basil’s Church on the Hill, where there will be a shuttle service to and from the church parking lot. Eat-in or Takeout a Chicken Dinner with all the “fixings,” and homemade pies. The picnic will feature Cash and Whiskey raffles, theme baskets, Big 6, Instant Bingo, Plus Toy raffle, and Children’s Book Bingo, Preschool through 6th grade are permitted from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

St. Nicholas Bazaar , located at 226 South Washington Street in Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County. Scheduled for July 13, 14, and 15 from 6:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. A long-standing event in the greater Wilkes-Barre area will feature a diversified selection of foods including American, German, and Hispanic. Live music each evening for the adults and games for the kids. The flea market opens on July 13 at 1:00 pm in the school cafeteria.

Saint Joseph Marello Parish Annual Summer Picnic , 237 William Street in Pittston, Luzerne County. Scheduled for July 13, 14, and 15 from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Featuring Ethnic foods, Pizza Frittas, Potato Pancakes, Indoor Flea Market, Basket Raffles, Kid games, and more. And will feature Live Entertainment such as Thursday – The Taxmen Friday – The Luongo Brothers Saturday – Flaxy Morgan.

St. Barbara's Parish Flea Market and Potato Pancake Sale , July 22-23, 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.; July 24, 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the St. Anthony Center, Rear 212 Memorial Street, Exeter, Luzerne County..

Warrior Run Festival , July 29, 5:00 to 11:00 p.m.; July 30, 3:00 to 11:00 p.m.; July 31, 3:00 to 9:00 p.m.; located at the baseball field, 560 Front Street, Warrior Run, Luzerne County. Featuring Live entertainment, food vendors, and kids' games and rides. Live Entertainment: Friday, July 29 – The OZ Band; Saturday, July 30 – Random Rock and Rockaholix Band; Sunday, July 31 – HillBilly D'lux.

Christ the King Parish Picnic , July 29-30, 5:00 p.m. to 10 p.m.; July 31, 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Located on the church grounds at Betty and Main Streets in Eynon, Lackawanna County. Featuring Ethnic and American food, raffles, children's games, beer and wine tent, a house of treasures, and live entertainment nightly.

If there are any bazaars, festivals, or picnics that you would like added to this list, let Eyewitness News know by dropping us an email at newsdesk@pahomepage.com.