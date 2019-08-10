Lewistock: 50 Years of Peace, Art, and Music

The Lewisburg Arts Council and the Folk Justice Band have joined forces for Lewistock, a special Saturday daylong music festival to celebrate the 50th anniversary of both the Lewisburg Arts Council and Woodstock, and to benefit Friends of Music in the Park.

Be there Saturday, August 24 from 11 am to 6 pm in downtown Lewisburg’s Hufnagle Park for live Woodstock-era music, vendors, face painting, yoga classes, and other activities, as well as a variety of food all day.

Come bring your inner (and outer) hippie, with blankets and lawn chairs, to enjoy the day!

The highlight of the day is, of course, the music! You’ll hear CSNY, CCR, Santana, Jefferson Airplane, Grateful Dead, Janis Joplin, The Who, Jimi Hendrix, and more all day long:

11:30 am – 12:40 pm Ruby-Throated Sparrow, opening with a folk set (just like at Woodstock!)

1:00 – 2:30 pm Folk Justice Band

2:45 – 3:45 pm Becky Blue Band, a full set of Janis Joplin

4:00 – 5:30 pm Folk Justice Band

The Healing Arts area will include free yoga sessions with Laurel Limb Yoga and Clear Sphere Yoga, reiki, sacred stones, and other practices. Yoga will be accessible to anyone.

Other activities include face painting and 60s costume photographs, and a silent auction of Woodstock-related items – including a framed Woodstock poster from the Open Door Gallery.

And at the Lewisburg Arts Council tent you can buy souvenirs: 50th Anniversary t-shirts, Lewistock tie-dye bandannas, and a very limited number of Lewistock tie-dye t-shirts. The music is free and open to the public. Proceeds from any of the additional activities will go toward the Friends of Music in the Park.

Special thank-yous go to Media Sponsors for the Lewistock festival: The Daily Item and Sunbury Broadcasting. For more information about Lewistock, how to contribute to the upkeep of Music in the Park, or the Lewisburg Arts Council, please visit our website: www.lewisburgartscouncil.com.

