League of Women Voters of the Wilkes-Barre Area Celebrating 75 Years

The League of Women Voters of Wilkes Barre Area will be celebrating its 75th anniversary on Saturday, October 19, 2019, with a reception from 5-7pm hosted by Mainstreet Gallery at 370 Pierce Street, in Kingston. The Gallery will display historical memorabilia provided by both the League of Women Voters and the Luzerne County Historical Society.

At the same time, three local artists will have their artwork on display during the reception.

The Wilkes Barre League of Women Voters was formed in 1944. It is a non-partisan organization that was formed to encourage citizens to vote in order to have a voice in their government and it assists citizens in making informed voting decisions. It accomplishes this purpose by providing non-partisan educational opportunities that include publishing the Voter’s Guide for both the primary and general elections in the Citizens Voice Newspaper, conducting Candidate Forums, publishing the annual Government Directory, and conducting Voter Registration Drives.

The name of the organization honors its history which is rooted in the women’s suffrage movement. The Women’s Suffrage Movement resulted in the passage of the 19th amendment in 1920. The 19th amendment to the constitution gave women the right to vote.

Membership in the League of Women Voters of Wilkes Barre is open to both men and women. For more information and/or to join the League, go to with Wilkes Barre League’s website at wb.palwv.org