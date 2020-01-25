Leadership Wilkes-Barre Team “Sand Lot” To Host Fundraiser Benefitting Wilkes-Barre Little League

The Sand Lot, a core project group of Leadership Wilkes-Barre, is holding a fundraiser on January 31, 2020, at 9 p.m. at Wisecrackers Comedy Club.

The Sand Lot is collaborating to revitalize and transform the spirit of the Wilkes-Barre Little League to strengthen youth and family participation, connecting all members of the community.

All proceeds benefit the Wilkes-Barre Little League.

Join us on Friday, January 31, 2020, 9 p.m. – Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Casino. The show will be headlined by Mike Yard and features Neil Rubenstein with emcee Jess Blanco.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by emailing Sand Lot at lwbsandlot@gmail.com or by calling Michael C. at 570.606.5504.

If you can’t make the fundraising event on January 31, the Wisecrackers tickets are valid through May 1, 2020, for any Friday or Saturday regular show.

At the event there will be raffle baskets guests can buy tickets to win. Some of the items being raffled are: 4 day passes to Kalahari Gift card to the Woodlands Inn 60-minute Swedish massage Tickets to an event at the Mohegan Sun Arena (event is a surprise) And more….

What exactly will be done with the money raised? The Wilkes-Barre Little League Parent’s Association have asked us to do the following at the South Wilkes-Barre field:

• Renovate the concession stand, which will include new cabinets; general cleaning and trash removal; installing new flooring; repainting the walls, trims, doors, ceiling; installing new appliances, shelving and lighting as well as menu upgrades

• Create a website for the Wilkes-Barre Little League in both English and Spanish to create a platform of communication and connectivity between players, parents and the community, which will include an online registration portal

TEAM SAND LOT

Erin Alenciks –Geisinger

Michael Czerniakowski –Vive Health & Fitness

Olin Covington– Baker Tilly

Jennifer Henniges –Penn State Wilkes-Barre

Chris Kresge –Borton Lawson

Emily Lorenzen –Geisinger

Brandon Meshkofski –Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins

Gianna Moulton –King’s College