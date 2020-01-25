Leadership Wilkes-Barre Team: Art Story Restoring Verve Vertu’s Kitchen

Verve Vertu Art Studio – Verve, meaning high energy, and Vertu, meaning excellence in objects of art – is an arts apprentice studio located in Dallas, Pennsylvania developed in conjunction with the Deutsch Institute. It focuses on tapping into the creative energy of individuals living with emotional, physical, and intellectual development disabilities. Instructors introduce a variety of mediums, including watercolors, acrylics, fibers, batik, wool needle felting and inks, to create one-of-a-kind art pieces. The artwork is proudly displayed for sale in the studio’s onsite gift shop.

Leadership Wilkes-Barre (LWB) seeks to develop informed and committed leaders from all segments of the community who will serve, strengthen and improve Northeast Pennsylvania. As part of their nine month journey with LWB, Team Art Story is working with Gwen Harleman, Director of Verve Vertu, and their friends at the studio to improve the existing kitchen space to better accommodate the diverse needs of the artists they serve.

Art Story will host an art show at Verve Vertu’s studio on Saturday, February 8th from 5:00-8:00 p.m. to help raise funds for the facility improvements. The show will feature Verve Vertu’s local artists and some of the actual pieces they’ve created in studio. Light snacks and beverages to be provided. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online or at the door the night of the event.

Guests will also have an exciting opportunity to work with Verve Vertu’s artists to Batik. Batiking is an ancient art that has been practiced for 2,000 years in Southeast Asia. The process uses dye-resistant wax to create elaborate patterns and designs on a cloth or paper medium.

Participants can enter their unique piece of art for a chance to win a framed piece from the studio’s collection. The additional cost to Batik the night of the event will be $20 to help offset the cost of supplies.

Can’t make the show but want to help? Donations can be also be made via mail. All checks should be made payable to Leadership Wilkes-Barre and we kindly ask that you include “Art Story” on the memo line. Donations should be mailed to attention:

Mr. Kevin T. Hosler

651 North Washington Street

Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705

Art Story’s wish is that the successful completion of this project will allow Verve Vertu and Harleman to better accommodate the needs of the artists while affording them new avenues to express their talents.

About Art Story

Visit https://www.facebook.com/artstorylwb/

Patrick Creedon – The Commission on Economic Opportunity

Leah Fuller – Benco Dental Supply

Kelly Gulvas – FNCB Bank

Kevin Hosler – InterMetro Industries

Megan Mundy – King’s College

Samuel O’Connell – Coal Creative

Anne Rodella – F.M. Kirby Center of the Performing Arts

Tara Wagner – Geisinger

About Verve Vertu

Stop by their studio Monday through Thursday from 9:00 am until 3:00 pm or check out their etsy page.

http://www.etsy.com/shop/vervevertu

For more information please visit:

https://www.facebook.com/VerveVertu/ and http://vervevertu.blogspot.com/