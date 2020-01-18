Leadership Wilkes-Barre project team, The Keystone Generations, partners with the Keystone Mission

The Leadership Wilkes-Barre team, The Keystone Generations, is partnering with Keystone Mission to raise awareness about the dramatic increase of grandparents raising their grandchildren in NEPA.

These grandparents have already raised their children, and were looking forward to spoiling their grandchildren. Instead of this traditional relationship, grandparents have found themselves in a desperate situation where they are now raising their grandchildren on a fixed income without having planned for the financial and emotional support their grandchildren need.

The Keystone Generation’s main goal is to create a sustainable means of distributing goods to the grandparents and grandchildren by purchasing a mobile trailer to store and distribute clothing and hygiene products needed by the grandparents who find themselves in this desperate situation.

A fundraiser has been planned for January 26, 2020 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Benny’s Brewing Co. – 1429 Sans Souci Parkway, Wilkes-Barre, (Hanover Twp).

Ticket Prices – $25.00 for adults and $9.95 for children 6 to 12. Children under 5 are free. Tickets are available on the Keystone Generations Facebook page at or from any Keystone Generations team member.

Note: TICKETS ARE PRE-SALE ONLY AND WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE AT THE DOOR. The fundraiser will include food, one free draft beer, live entertainment by DJ Kenton, and raffle baskets. Anyone who attends the fundraiser will be entered for a chance to win a 54” Toshiba TV.

Anyone who donates any of the following items will be given one free raffle ticket (one free ticket per family.)

Items accepted will include: Gently used children’s clothing (infant through teen), school uniforms, new undergarments for children, children’s outerwear, hygiene products, diapers (sizes 3 and 4), pull ups and wipes.

After the event The Keystone Generations will continue to collect the above items through donation bins placed throughout NEPA.

Each member of the Keystone Generations team will also accept donations. If you are unable to find a drop off bin, please send a message through The Keystone Generations Facebook page to schedule a drop off location.

Please help The Keystone Generations support grandparents raising their grandchildren now and into the future.

Please visit our Facebook page for more information https://www.facebook.com/thekeystonegenerations/ https://www.facebook.com/KeystoneMission/ or email us at thekeystonegenerations@yahoo.com