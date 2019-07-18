Lackawanna County 3 On 3 Basketball Tourney Slated For Downtown Scranton

The heart of downtown Scranton will be the basketball center of the northeast once again when Lackawanna County hosts its annual 3 on 3 tournament on July 26, 27, and 28.

The games will be played on the 100-200 blocks on Wyoming Avenue. Boys and girls will play Friday and Saturday. Sunday has been reserved as the rain date.

The action “tips-off” on Friday at 5 P.M. Games on Saturday will run from 9 AM – 5 PM. Sunday’s action, if necessary, will start at 9 AM and run through completion.

Players of all skill levels and ages are encouraged and invited to participate. The registration deadline is Friday, July 19.

The entry fees per team are $100 for Youth and $110 for Adults, based on a five-man roster. All late entries must be hand-delivered to the Visitors Bureau, 135 Jefferson Avenue, Scranton, by Monday, July 22.

T-shirts will be given to all participating players, and all teams are guaranteed a three-game minimum.

Checks or money orders should be made payable to “LCCVB” – the Lackawanna County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

A portion of the tournament’s proceeds will benefit Lackawanna County high school basketball programs and NEPA Coaches vs. Cancer.

The Lackawanna/Susquehanna Office of Drug & Alcohol Programs will be on site providing a variety of information and resources. Its message for the weekend will involve discussing the perils of drugs and alcohol abuse. The department will take team pictures free-of-charge at an on-site photo booth. The pictures will feature a message about being drug and alcohol free.

For more information, call (570) 496-1701 or visit www.visitnepa.org for a brochure and weather information throughout the weekend. You can also checkout the County’s website at www.lackawannacounty.org and the Lackawanna County 3 on 3 Facebook page for tournament information

(Information from Joseph D’Arienzo)