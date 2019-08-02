Lackawanna College’s Transitioning President to Launch Blog

Lackawanna College’s Executive Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer Dr. Jill A. Murray and Vice President for Academic Affairs and Chief Academic Officer Dr. Erica Barone Pricci, will launch a presidential transition blog on Monday, August 5, 2019. The Board of Trustees announced Dr. Murray as the incoming ninth president of Lackawanna College in June.

The presidential transition blog was created to outline the next phases of Lackawanna College’s role in the community with new topics available every two weeks. The blog will encourage an open dialogue with community supporters and offer insight into the services that the College provides to students throughout the region.

The first blog post will focus on the barriers that discourage students from achieving higher education. Dr. Murray and Dr. Barone Pricci will share what Lackawanna College does to help students break through those barriers and will reflect on the actions that are needed to encourage change.

To view and subscribe to the presidential transition blog, visit www.lackawanna.edu/futurepresident.