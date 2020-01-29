Lackawanna College Environmental Center Receives Donation from Peoples Security Bank

The Peoples Security Charitable Foundation recently presented the Lackawanna College Environmental Center with an Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) donation of $50,000.

Peoples Security’s gift helps to continue the College’s environmental education programming for students in kindergarten through grade 12.

Pictured are, from left, Mark Volk, President, Lackawanna College; Thomas P. Tulaney, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Peoples Security Bank & Trust Company; Cathy Wechsler, Manager of Corporate, Foundation and Government Relations, Lackawanna College and Michelle Wheeler, Ecological Educator, Lackawanna College Environmental Center.

