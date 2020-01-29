Lackawanna College Environmental Center Receives Donation from Peoples Security Bank

A free support group designed to help people cope with the grieving process will be offered at Wayne Memorial Hospital. The six-week session will provide support and focus on grief as a normal part of an individual’s transition through life. The sessions will be held Monday evenings from 6:00 until 7:00 from March 2nd through April 6th in Conference Room #4 on the second floor of Wayne Memorial Hospital.

“Grief is experienced by each individual very differently,” explains Social Worker Anna M. Walsh. “There is no “right or wrong” way to engage in that experience, but the process for each person is encountered in different ways. Sharing the experience often helps us understand our own losses more clearly. It makes us aware we are not alone in our feelings.”