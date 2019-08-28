La Festa Italiana Set for Labor Day Weekend in Scranton

La Festa Italiana will be held Labor Day weekend (Friday through Monday, August 30 through September 2, 2019) on Courthouse Square in the heart of downtown Scranton, Pa. Hours are Friday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Monday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

As usual, more than 80 vendors will be offering great Italian food, and continuous live entertainment will be featured on multiple stages around the square. There is no admission charge.

Two singers who have garnered national acclaim will make cameo appearances at the festival.

Nick Fradiani won season 14 of “American Idol” in 2015. He will be playing Lorenzo in the the 2019–2020 North American tour of the Broadway musical A Bronx Tale ­– The Musical! Austin Giorgio was a contestant on NBC’s “The Voice.”

Opening night, August 30, will feature one of the festival’s most popular acts: The Cameos, New Jersey’s favorite oldies band, will be on the main stage at 7 p.m. The Cameos are a talented eight-piece oldies/vocal harmony group who create and perform their own unique renditions of the most popular songs of the 1950s, ‘60s and ‘70s.

Among the many other acts that will perform are comedian Uncle Floyd Vivino, Ray Massa’s “EuroRhythms” from Ohio, Frank Sinatra tribute (Chris DiMattio), Dean Martin Tribute (Andy DiMino from Las Vegas), a Connie Francis tribute featuring Nikki Rasmus, Los Vega New York Italian Show Band, the Italian Continentals, Gene Dempsey Orchestra, Old Friends, Flaxy Morgan, Popstar Drive, Black Tie Stereo featuring Stephen Murphy, the Luongo Brothers, the Paramounts, the Wanabees, and Daddy-O and the Sax Maniax, plus many others including jugglers, magicians, street acts, cooking demonstrations, favorite local bands and dance groups.

The annual Mass in Italian will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1, in the Cathedral of Saint Peter, located one block from the festival site. The Mass will also be televised live by CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton.

Fireworks will be displayed on Sunday night.

For more information and the complete entertainment schedule, visit the festival Web site at: www.lafestaitaliana.org.

La Festa Italiana will literally hit the ground running with the James R. Minicozzi Memorial 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, Aug. 31, at 10 a.m. The race is being sponsored by the Scranton Chapter of UNICO, the Italian-American service organization, and proceeds will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Northeastern Pennsylvania Christmas Party and West Scranton High School Scholarship Program. Pre-registration for the race can be obtained athttps://runsignup.com/Race/PA/Scranton/Minicozzi5k

Festival patrons are also invited to Lackawanna Railfest ’19, hosted by the nearby Steamtown National Historic Site Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. Shuttle transportation will be provided between La Festa and Steamtown. For details on Railfest, visitwww.nps.gov/stea.

Entertainment

MAIN STAGE

FRIDAY Aug. 30

4:30 OPENING CEREMONIES

5:00 The EXACT CHANGE BAND featuring Paul LaBelle

6:30 5 Star Dance Academy

7:00 The CAMEOS, New Jersey’s Favorite Oldies Group

SATURDAY Aug. 31

10:00 AM James R. Minicozzi Memorial Race/Walk

Noon ITALIAN CONTINENTALS with Mike Lanza

(Jim Cullen, Jim Waltich & Jack Bordo Strolling on the Square)

1:30 The PARAMOUNTS

3:00 OLD FRIENDS

5:00 Arts in Movement

5:30Ray Massa’s EURORHYTHMS, La Festa’s Premier Italian Band

6:30 Electric City STEEL DRUM Band

7:00 The EURORHYTHMS

8:30 FLAXY MORGAN

SUNDAY Sept. 1

10 AM MASS in Italian language at St. Peter’s Cathedral

Noon LOS VEGA, New York Italian Show Band

(Play Bocce for free; learn with Danny on the Square)

1:30 AL GROUT, Juggler and Magician

2:00 The LUONGO BROTHERS, with Gino Mercuri as ELVIS

3:30 AL GROUT, Juggler and Magician

4:00 CONNIE FRANCIS Tribute featuring Nikki Rasmus

5:00“UNCLE FLOYD” Vivino, famous NJ Comedian

6:00 BALLET THEATRE of SCRANTON

6:30 DEAN MARTIN and FRANK SINATRA Tribute

CHRIS DiMATTIO’s Frank Sinatra tribute show with

Las Vegas’ ANDY DiMINO as Dean Martin

Featuring Kenny McGraw’s Brass & Ivory Band

Special Appearance by American Idol Winner – NICK FRADIANI

From the National Touring Company of “A Bronx Tale – The Musical”

8:30 Daddy-O and the Sax Maniax

10:00 FIREWORKS

MONDAY Sept. 2

Noon The GENE DEMPSEY Orchestra

1:30 GERARD MAYER Band

2:30 Prima Elite Dance Academy

3:00 Cannoli Eating Contest

3:30 FULVIO and SAL, New York Italian Show

5:00 AUSTIN GIORGIO (NBC’s The Voice)

6:00 POPSTAR DRIVE, Premier Dance Band

WAYNE BANK STAGE

Adams Avenue at Spruce Street

FRIDAY Aug. 30

4:30 NOTHING YET Band

6:30 Danny Argo & Friends

8:00 BLACK TIE STEREO, Electric City’s Best

SATURDAY Aug. 31

Noon Fuzzy Park Duo

2:00 TAKE THREE

4:00 SARAH MARIE and JOSEPH, Italian Folk Tribute

6:00 BILL & DONNA ARNOLD

8:00 The CHATTER

SUNDAY Sept. 1

Noon The FORTUNES

2:00 Danny Argo & Friends

4:00 BKM

6:00 The FROST

MONDAY Sept. 2

Noon The WANABEES

2:00 The FAB THREE

4:00 EAST COAST

FIDELITY BANK STAGE and PICNIC AREA

Linden Street

Mock Turtle Marionette Theatre – Saturday & Monday, 1-3 and 5 p.m.

Juggler Robert Smith – Saturday

Damien the Magician – Sunday

Cathy & Frank DeLuca – Strolling on the Square Sunday & Monday

DJ DONNA Diva – Monday

(Information from Bill Genello)