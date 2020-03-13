K’s for Cancer Cancels March 14th Events

K’s for Cancer Announces with deep regret the postponement of their two cornerstone events, The Justin Flannery Hilton 5k Leprechaun Run and Ceiliuradh Beer Festival, scheduled for Saturday, March 14, 2020 due to concerns around the COVID-19 virus (coronavirus).

This is an unfortunate situation for all, although the CDC, Governor of Pennsylvania, and the City of Williamsport have strongly encouraged all events of 250 people or more to be canceled or postponed.

As a community organization with a mission of supporting the greater good, the board collectively felt that it was our social responsibility to concur and postpone all events occurring on Saturday, March 14, 2020, with the intentions to reschedule in the near future.

A new date will be determined and announced by Wednesday, April 1. With the developing information around the virus and its containment, our organization feels it is necessary to wait to confirm the new date of the events. No refunds will be provided at this time, all tickets and registrations will be honored at the new events at the dates TBD. We thank you for your understanding. K’s for Cancer is a 501c3 organization that is in existence to support our cancer patients of Lycoming County.

The support of our community has been the reason of our existence since our organization was established. Our board of directors are 100% volunteers and have and always will make the commitment that all contributions go directly back into the community.

At this time, we would like to make a very humble promise to our community that we will still have both events in the very near future that will promise the same level of effort and celebration initially intended. We graciously thank you for your continued support.

(Information from LeeAnn Gephart)