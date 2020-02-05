Kiwanis Club of Buffalo Valley/Lewisburg Supports the Community Center

“Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time,” is the Mission statement of Kiwanis International.

The Kiwanis Club of Buffalo Valley/Lewisburg continues that mission by supporting local, state, national and international efforts through activities and funding throughout the year. One of the many local organizations that the club serves is the Donald Heiter Center in Lewisburg.

The Donald Heiter Community Center at 100 N. Fifth St. in Lewisburg has been offering programs in the community for more than 25 years.

The Kiwanis Club of Buffalo Valley/Lewisburg has supported the Heiter Center over the years by providing food and serving lunches to the children at the center, providing educational materials for use with the children, as well as donating funds to support the Center activities.

So far this year the Kiwanis Club of Buffalo Valley/Lewisburg donated $500 to the Heiter Center. Plans call for the Kiwanis Club to provide a lunch for the children and to sponsor at least one summer program event at the Center. More information regarding the Kiwanis/Heiter Center summer event will be announced in July.

(Information from Patsy Marra )