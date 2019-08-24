King’s Hosting Tour and Prayer Service for Former Memorial Church Members

Community
Posted: / Updated:

King’s College will host former members and friends of the Memorial Presbyterian Church on North Street in Wilkes-Barre for a tour, prayer service and reception on Thursday, September 5, at 4 p.m. The event will honor the legacy and history of the Memorial Presbyterian Church and celebrate the Church’s renovation and restoration as a house of worship.

King’s has renovated the 1872 structure and the former church will serve as the Chapel of Christ the King at the George & Giovita Maffei Family Commons.  The renovation also included the construction of an addition with office space, restrooms and a conference center.

The worship space will be consecrated at a ceremony later in September.

Former members and friends who wish to attend are asked to contact the King’s College Office of Campus Ministry at (570) 208-5836 to indicate their attendance and for information on parking.

(Information from John McAndrew)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos