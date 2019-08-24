King’s Hosting Tour and Prayer Service for Former Memorial Church Members

King’s College will host former members and friends of the Memorial Presbyterian Church on North Street in Wilkes-Barre for a tour, prayer service and reception on Thursday, September 5, at 4 p.m. The event will honor the legacy and history of the Memorial Presbyterian Church and celebrate the Church’s renovation and restoration as a house of worship.

King’s has renovated the 1872 structure and the former church will serve as the Chapel of Christ the King at the George & Giovita Maffei Family Commons. The renovation also included the construction of an addition with office space, restrooms and a conference center.

The worship space will be consecrated at a ceremony later in September.

Former members and friends who wish to attend are asked to contact the King’s College Office of Campus Ministry at (570) 208-5836 to indicate their attendance and for information on parking.

(Information from John McAndrew)