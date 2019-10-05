KidsPeace Launches Innovative “Dual-Diagnosis” Addiction Treatment Program at Monroe County Location

KidsPeace announced that it has expanded an innovative drug and alcohol addiction treatment program to its outpatient offices in Mount Pocono, Tobyhanna Township, Monroe County (PA).

The “dual-diagnosis” treatment program is designed specifically to meet the needs of individuals with both a mental health condition and substance abuse issues. A similar program was launched earlier this year at KidsPeace’s location in Allentown, Lehigh County.

According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 45 percent of people with addiction have a co-occurring mental health disorder. KidsPeace’s new program offers intensive outpatient, individual, family and group therapy to treat dual diagnoses, recognizing that it is often necessary to address underlying mental health issues to ensure long-term success for addiction treatment.

Program therapists at the Mt. Pocono locations are trained in the Matrix Model, an evidence-based outpatient treatment approach which employs aspects of multiple therapeutic styles in combinations that best address each individual’s specific situation. This “personalized” approach has been shown to be effective in helping clients overcome the multiple challenges of their dual diagnoses, and use of the Matrix Model is supported by the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA).

The dual-diagnosis treatment program treats adolescents ages 13-18 through KidsPeace’s youth-oriented outpatient capabilities, while treatment for adults ages 18-65 is provided by KidsPeace’s Orchard Behavioral Health unit. KidsPeace also offers a range of other outpatient mental and behavioral health services at the Mount Pocono location.

The expansion of the program to Monroe County was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house on October 3rd, at which Pennsylvania State Representative Maureen Madden was recognized for her leadership in securing resources to expand the program into the Pocono area.

More information about the dual-diagnosis programs and contact information for the Tobyhanna Township location can be found at www.kidspeace.org/pa-community-programs and www.orchardbehavioralhealth.org/services.

(Information from Robert Martin)