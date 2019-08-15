Just Peachy! St. John’s UCC Peach Festival August 24

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) St. John’s UCC Church in Wapwallopen has a peachy event coming up. On August 24 the church will its annual Peach Festival.

On the menu- Peach Shortcake Sundae, Homemade Peach Ice Cream, Peach Pie and Peach Dumplings!

There will also be hamburgers, hot dogs and French fries.

The event will also feature craft vendors. Many new craft vendors will be joining in for the day along with some favorites!

The festival runs from 10 am to 4 pm. The church is located at

Church StreetWapwallopen

For more information LINK

(Information from Lorri Brandau)