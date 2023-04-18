PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Jr. Achievement launched a program to provide students with the opportunity to learn about a wide variety of career options from experienced mentors which will enable them to plan their path to success.

The event brings employers from all around northeast Pennsylvania to one location.

Giving students a hands-on experience with some jobs that students can start after graduating.

Organizers have been overwhelmed by the community support and have been looking forward to the event.

This is their first time holding the event and they hope to have more in the future.

“So in addition to experiencing a variety of careers, you can see what’s right here in your backyard. Companies that maybe you didn’t realize were here, jobs that maybe you didn’t realize were here. So we’re hoping that some of the students decide to build their careers right here locally,” explained Ruth Corcoran the Junior Achievement Inspire event chair.

There are so many awesome booths here all of them sharing their careers with thousands of students right here in NEPA.