Jim Brogna installed as Scranton Chapter President, UNICO National

The Scranton Chapter, UNICO National, held its 61st Annual Past President’s and Installation Dinner at Genetti Manor in Dickson City on June 11.

The Chapter is proud to announce the installation of Jim Brogna as the President, Scranton Chapter, UNICO National.

The group also recognized Melanie Naro who just completed her term as Chapter President.

“I’m honored to have been chosen as President of this prestigious Chapter of UNICO National, with a rich tradition of heritage, and membership enrollment on the rise, we are poised for an exceptional year. I want to celebrate the many worthy service opportunities as well as significant charitable impact on community that our Scranton Chapter embraces every year“ said Jim Brogna, a resident of Mountaintop, PA.

For over 60 years, the Scranton Chapter of UNICO has been a leading service organization in the community. It’s the largest UNICO Chapter in the country and is constantly planning activities and promoting Italian heritage “ said Chris DiMattio, Past National President.

Jim was installed as President as his family watched:

In our photo (l-r): Gianna Brogna; Mariana Brogna; Talia Brogna; Laura Brogna; Jim Brogna, Scranton Chapter President; and Chris DiMattio, Past National President.

(Information from Charlie Spano)

