Jeremey’s Journey to Host Vigil on Saturday, August 31

Jeremey’s Journey will host a Candlelight Vigil on Saturday, August 31st from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

The event is to bring attention to International Overdose Day. It will take place at St. Charles Park in Berwick.

A number of speakers will address the crowd. Family and friends who have lost someone to an overdose can bring along a photo to place on a memorial board.

There will also be information available on topics related to substance abuse.

Candles for the vigil will be provided. Please bring a blanket or chair.