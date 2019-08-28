Breaking News
Jeremey’s Journey to Host Vigil on Saturday, August 31

Jeremey’s Journey will host a Candlelight Vigil on Saturday, August 31st from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

The event is to bring attention to International Overdose Day.   It will take place at St. Charles Park in Berwick.

   A number of speakers will address the crowd.  Family and friends who have lost someone to an overdose can bring along a photo to place on a memorial board.

     There will also be information available on topics related to substance abuse.

     Candles for the vigil will be provided.   Please bring a blanket or chair.

