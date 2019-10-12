International Heritage Dinner Set for October 20

St. Andrew’s Parish in Wilkes-Barre is hosting an International
Heritage Dinner on Sunday, October 20 in the church hall.

The event will be held from 11:30 until 3:30 or until sold out. Tickets are $12.  On the menu chicken parmesan, German-style green beans, Colcannon (Irish potatoes) and dessert.

Eat-in or take out. Tickets may be purchased in advance at the rectory or at the door. The Church is located at 316 Parrish Street in Wilkes-Barre.

There will be a 50/50, Bake Sale and Theme
Basket Raffle.

