Ice cream social benefits fire company

Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church member Ralph Derr presents a check for $2,000 to South Ward Fire Company Chief Mark Bower.

The money was raised through a July ice cream social benefit and a donation from Zion’s outreach fund.

With Derr are Zion members Gail and Bob Jones. With Bower is South Ward fire captain Robert Amentler. Derr is also a South Ward member.

Following the check presentation, Bower gave the Zion members a tour of the fire station.

“When people donate, I want them to see how we take care of their money,” Bower said during the tour. Zion selected South Ward because that company does not have a block party fundraiser like other companies in the community. It is the second year Zion has made a contribution to a Tamaqua fire company.

Last year, a check was given to Citizen’s Fire Company when it could not have its block party due to a downtown construction project. “We truly do appreciate what Zion has done for us,” Bower said.

(Information from George Taylor)