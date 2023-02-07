JP and Michelle Moshley, Dallas, announced they will be revealing their newest food truck, Wicked Pissah Lobster Company

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — If you like seafood, a Luzerne County husband and wife are bringing a taste of New England to northeastern PA.

JP and Michelle Moshley, lifelong residents of Dallas, announced they will be revealing their newest food truck, Wicked Pissah Lobster Company, at the grand opening of Tractor Supply on Route 309 in Dallas, on Saturday, February 11, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The couple says they were inspired while on a trip and “sought to recreate the iconic seafood dishes of the New England area here in NEPA.”

Prior to this endeavor, the Moshley’s operated “FonDippity” food truck in and around northeastern Pennsylvania for the last 7 years.

The Wicked Pissah Lobster Company truck will serve lobster rolls, “lobstah” bisque, clam “chowda”, along with other foods, sides, and desserts.

You can also catch up with JP and Michelle at the following locations:

Honey Hole Winery – February 24-26

Scranton Saint Patrick’s Parade – March 11

You can book them by emailing catering@wicked-pissah.com or calling 570-855-6150. You can also learn more about them, and their menu on their Facebook page.