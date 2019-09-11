Heroes Day Event To Honor Public Safety Personnel

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Heroes Day will be held in Lackawanna County on Saturday, September 14.

The event is hosted by the Lackawanna County Commissioners, Patrick M. O’Malley, Jerry Notarianni and Laureen A. Cummings. They stress 911 dispatchers, police officers, firefighters, military personnel, sheriffs, EMS workers and other “blue” officials are truly “everyday heroes” in both our community and nationwide.

This year’s ninth annual Heroes Day is set for Saturday, September 14, from 11 am to 2 pm at The County’s 911 Emergency Services Center, 30 Valley View Drive, Jessup.

At the event, safety, disaster, and SWAT equipment from throughout the County will be on display along with booths for residents to pick-up literature that they can utilize when the need arises.

The day will include free refreshments, giveaways, face painting and caricatures. The event is being sponsored by the Commissioners, District Attorney’s Office, the Department of Emergency Services, and the Lackawanna-Susquehanna Office of Drug & Alcohol Programs.

Canines and the Mounted Unit from the County’s Sheriff’s Department and the public safety units of area municipalities will be at the event.

Valuable information on County services and the programs offered by area community and social agencies will also be available.

Some antique emergency vehicles will be a part of the program.

The following organizations, along with their equipment, will be in attendance: Mayfield’s William Walker Rescue, Brush Tanker from Taylor, the Smoke House from Wilson Fire Company of Peckville, Commonwealth Health Ambulance, Pennsylvania Ambulance, Dive Rescue Specialists of Scott Township, Dalton Ladder Truck, Command 93 from Old Forge, and Springbrook Engine.

The County’s SWAT Team will be on site along with the 911 Mobile Command Post and Emergency Management Agency vehicles, COLTS, the Bookmobile, and the following County Departments: District Attorney’s Office, Voter Registration, Arts & Culture, Parks & Recreation, Veterans

Affairs, Community Relations, Drug & Alcohol Office, the IT Department’s Wireless Initiative, Environmental Sustainability Office, Area Agency on Aging, and the Coroner’s Office.

The Pennsylvania Army National Guard, Lackawanna Heritage Valley Authority, Lackawanna River Corridor Association, Flood Coalition, The Pennsylvania State Police, and the Scranton and Olyphant Police Departments will also be at the event.

The Penn State Extension will have displays featuring a variety of programs and its miniature golf course.

(Information from Joseph A. D’Arienzo )