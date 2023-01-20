SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pantera, the iconic heavy metal band, has announced that they will perform at the Pavilion at Montage Mountain in Scranton on August 6, with special guests Lamb of God.

The performance is part of Pantera’s upcoming celebration tour, which marks their grand return to the stage.

Original Pantera members Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown will be joined by guitarist Zakk Wylde and drummer Charlie Benante.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, January 27, and can be purchased on LiveNation.com at 10:00 a.m. A presale will be available for Citi cardmembers starting Tuesday, January 24, at 10:00 a.m. More details about the presale can be found at Citi’s website.