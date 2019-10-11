Hazleton UNICO invites you to celebrate with us as we honor our 2019 Outstanding Italian American MOLLY BLASKO at our annual Columbus Day Dinner.

Come hear Molly as she reflects on her life of service to the Greater Hazleton Community and how she helped to build a bridge connecting our American homeland and our Italian ancestry.

Sunday, October 20, at Capriotti’s, McAdoo COCKTAILS: 6 PM (CASH BAR) DINNER: 7 PM ITALIAN PIG ROAST TICKETS: $35.00 Payment must be received by Oct. 15th RESERVATIONS CONTACT: PATSY IGNAR: 570-233-8738 or patsy621@ptd.net or ANGELO PORRECA: aqpmedic@ptd.net Checks Payable to: Hazleton UNICO Mail to : Hazleton UNICO/Columbus Day Dinner P.O. Box 482 Hazleton, PA 18201