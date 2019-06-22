Hazleton 4th of July Fun- Independence Day Firework Celebration.

The City of Hazleton Recreation Department is getting ready for the annual Independence Day Firework Celebration.

The event will be held on Wednesday, July 3 at City View Park located at 700 South Poplar Street.

Gates Open 4:00pm Fireworks approx. 9:45pm. There will be attractions, entertainment, vendors and food trucks throughout the day!

If you need a ride a special bus service route to and from the park will be starting at 5:00 pm with last pick up at 11:00 pm

PICK-UP Location at Bus Terminal (Church & Mine Streets), right on Church Street, right onto Broad Street, Left onto Laurel Street, PICK-UP Location at Center City Park, continuing towards Diamond Avenue, right onto Diamond Avenue, right onto Wyoming Street,

PICK-UP Location at Parking Garage, continue on Wyoming, left onto Buttonwood Street, right onto Poplar,

PICK-UP Location at Terrace Plaza, then continuing to City View Park.

There will also be plenty of free parking available for those coming to the event.

You are welcome to bring blankets, chairs, or anything else that would make this event memorable for you and your family.

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our Eyewitness News App. You can also follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.