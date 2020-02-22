Guthrie Corning Hospital Valentine’s Ball Raises More Than $40,000

The 2020 Guthrie Corning Hospital Valentine’s Ball raised more than $40,000 to support the Guthrie Corning Cancer Center.

More than 200 guests attended this year’s event, held at the Corning Museum of Glass. The evening included dinner and dancing to music from the band Into the Spin. Guests also heard the inspirational stories of patients and providers from the Guthrie Corning Cancer Center.

Dr. Rahul Gosain, Medical Oncology and Hematology, Guthrie Corning Cancer Center said, “Each year, approximately 700 patients come to the Guthrie Corning Cancer Center seeking treatment, resulting in over 7,300 patient visits annually. What these patients quickly discover after their first visit is that they become part of a family; part of a team. We believe that this team approach is what sets us apart. Our providers, nurses and staff all work together to not only deliver treatment but also to get to know each patient, their families and support systems, to fully offer patient-centered care that treats not only the cancer, but the entire person.”

The Guthrie Corning Cancer Center adjoins the Guthrie Corning Hospital and provides easy access to medical, radiation and surgical oncologists, comprehensive interventional radiology treatments, a large selection of clinical trials, minimally invasive surgical options and a complete range of support services.

(Information from Kathy Cramer )