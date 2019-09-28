Greater Scranton YMCA to Host Holiday Vendor and Craft Fair on November 2nd

 The Greater Scranton YMCA is inviting members of the community to start their holiday shopping early at the Y’s Annual Holiday Vendor and Craft Fair.

This year’s fair will be held on Saturday, November 2nd from 10:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m. and will be located at the Greater Scranton YMCA, 706 N. Blakely Street, Dunmore. The event is free to attend and open to the community.

For vendors who wish to reserve a space at the event, please visit the Y’s website to complete the vendor registration form. The vendor fee is $35.00 and the registration deadline is October 18th, 2019.

For more information or questions, contact Jennifer Leshuk at jleshuk@greaterscrantonymca.org, visit www.greaterscrantonymca.org or call the Greater Scranton YMCA at 570-342-8115.

