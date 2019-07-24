Greater Scranton YMCA Partnering with Heart to Art to Paint Mural

The Greater Scranton YMCA is inviting the community to join us on Tuesday, July 30th as we partner with Heart to Art to paint a mural celebrating the Ys past, present and future.

When completed, the mural will hang in the YMCA’s welcome center. Over the past month, the Greater Scranton YMCA convened a focus group to work on the design for the mural.

The finished product will depict activities the Y offers, including fitness classes, aquatics, childcare, Healthy Kids Day, family and youth programs and more.

In addition to the mural painting, the Greater Scranton YMCA will be serving lunch from 11:30am-1:00pm. Heart to Art is an arts-based community mural-making enterprise dedicated to the building of better communities. Originating in Pennsylvania, owned and operated by women, Heart to Art has facilitated over 200 collaborative murals in Northeastern Pennsylvania in the last 15 years.

The Greater Scranton YMCA’s mural is being generously supported by local State Farm Agents.

The agents participating include: Jen Ricci, Dunmore; Jeff Ryan, Covington Twp.; Courtney Lisk, Scranton; Fred Forte, Eynon; Jerry Donahue, Taylor; John Ryan, Scranton; and Mike Griffin, Dickson City.

Members of the community are welcome to help paint the mural on July 30th from 10:00am through 1:00pm and again from 4:00pm to 7:00pm.

