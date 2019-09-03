GRAMMY Award-Nominated Jazz Vocalist Comes to the Weis Center

Jazz vocalist Jazzmeia Horn will perform on Thursday, September 12 at 7:30 p.m. at the Weis Center for the Performing Arts.

Jazzmeia will participate in a free artist talk from 1-2 p.m. on the same day as her performance in the Weis Center Atrium as part of Bucknell University’s Arts Leadership class and Popular Music in America class. The talk will be facilitated by Professor Annie Randall.

The evening performance is sponsored, in part, by David and Clayton Lightman and family.



GRAMMY Award-nominated vocalist Jazzmeia Horn has a name that speaks for itself, capturing her very essence. Since winning the Thelonious Monk Competition in 2015, Jazzmeia’s star has continued to rise, along with her reputation as an artist with an assured maturity and a vocal confidence far beyond her years.

Her debut album, A Social Call, was released on Concord’s Prestige label to overwhelming acclaim from critics and fans alike, earning Jazzmeia her first GRAMMY Award nomination for Best Jazz Vocal Album.

A Social Call features all you would hope to hear from a veteran vocalist of longstanding reputation, including great storytelling, an inspired message, fluid vocals, scat-singing and spirited group performances. The album serves as a clarion call, proudly announcing the arrival of a young, confident musical talent with a bright future ahead of her, blessed with a name that carries its own destiny.

Her accolades include Downbeat Student Music Award Recipient 2008, 2009, and Best Vocal Jazz Soloist Winner 2010, The 2013 Betty Carter Jazz Ahead Program at The Kennedy Center­-Washington D.C., The Rising Star Award for the 2012 Sarah Vaughan International Vocal Jazz Competition, Finalist for Mid­-Atlantic Jazz Vocal Competition 2014, The 2015 16th Annual Central Brooklyn Jazz Consortium’s Young Lioness Award, and 2018 Best Jazz Vocal Album Grammy nominee.

Currently, Jazzmeia is a teaching artist in The NJPAC Well’s Fargo ­Jazz for Teens Program and Jazz in the Schools Program in Newark, New Jersey. She appears in various clubs on the jazz scene nationally and internationally leading her dynamic group “The Artistry of Jazz Horn” which includes a pianist, bassist, drummer, saxophonist, poet, dancer and herself as vocalist. Jazzmeia humbles her life and gift of music before God and says “I am thankful for the opportunity to play music professionally and have a deep desire to uplift the souls of others in need through my artistry in the spirit of music.”

Tickets for the Weis Center performance are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors 62+, $15 for youth 18 and under, $15 for Bucknell employees and retirees (limit 2), $10 for Bucknell students (limit 2), and $15 for non-Bucknell college students (limit 2). Tickets can be purchased online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice or by calling 570-577-1000.



Tickets are also available in person from several locations including the Weis Center lobby (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and the CAP Center Box Office, located on the ground floor of the Elaine Langone Center (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

(Information from Lisa Leighton)