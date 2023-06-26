WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The F.M. Kirby Center has announced that Gov’t Mule will be stopping by Wilkes-Barre for a performance as a part of their Peace… Like a River World Tour.

Lead by vocalist, guitarist, and music legend Warren Haynes, who has also performed with the Allman Brothers Band, the Dead, and an acclaimed solo artist, Gov’t Mule’s signature jam band style has helped them garner a global fanbase.

Joining Haynes on stage are drummer Matt Abts, keyboardist, guitarist, and backing vocalist Danny Louis, and bassist Jorgen Carlsson.

The performance will take place at the Kirby Center on September 20th.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, June 29th, at 10:00 a.m., with a Kirby member presale beinning the previous day.

Buy your tickets at the Kirby Center Box Office or by calling 570-826-1100 or visiting the Kirby Center’s website.