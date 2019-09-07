Gaslight Theatre presents Traveling Show

Gaslight Theatre Company will present their fall production, “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” in three locations this September around Luzerne County.

Written by Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jess Winfield (Reduced Shakespeare Company), “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” is a saucy, fast-paced play that parodies Shakespeare’s tragedies, comedies, and histories with comically-shortened pieces. By breaking the fourth wall, actors, director, crew, and audience become one for a side-splitting evening of madcap, improv-filled knavery. You’ve never seen Shakespeare done this quickly and this quirky: all 37 plays in 90 minutes!

In the spirit of Elizabethan-era acting troupes, the Company will present two free, outdoor performances in advance of a normal weekend of ticketed shows. First in the line-up, Gaslight returns for the second annual Shakespeare on the River, co-presented by Wilkes-Barre’s Riverfront Parks Committee, with a free performance on Thursday, September 12 at 6 p.m. at the Northampton Street Amphitheater (located at the cross-section of River Street and Northampton Street in downtown Wilkes-Barre). In the event of rain, the performance will be held at Downtown Arts, located at 47 North Franklin Street in Wilkes-Barre. Gaslight will present another outdoor performance on Saturday, September 14 at 6 p.m. at the new Amphitheater located behind the Pittston Memorial Library (the rear of 47 Broad Street in Pittston). This performance will also be free and open to the public.

The Company will then present three regular performances the following weekend, Friday, September 20 and Saturday, September 21 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, September 22 at 2 p.m. All three regular performances will be ticketed and indoors at Downtown Arts in Wilkes-Barre. General admission tickets are $15 and $12 for students, seniors, and military. Tickets cannot be reserved or sold in advance but will be available at the door. The Box Office will open one hour prior to performances and accepts cash, checks, and all major credit cards.

Gaslight Theatre Company was founded in 2003 with the mission to create impactful, innovative, and high-quality theatre that enriches the lives of our artists and community