Gaslight and Misfit Players Present Benefit Production for CSC

The Misfit Players and Gaslight Theatre Company will co-produce the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award Winning musical Next to Normal July 26-28 and August 2-4 at the George P. Maffei II Theatre at King’s College.

Next to Normal tells the story of Diana Goodman, a mother who struggles with several worsening psychological diagnoses and the effects that managing her illness has on her family. Still considered by many to be socially taboo, the show boldly explores depression, suicide, and grief as well as drug abuse and the shortcomings of suburban life. After its 2008 premiere on Broadway, Next to Normal was nominated for 11 Tony Awards of which it won the prize for Best Original Score, Best Orchestration, and Best Performance by a Leading Actress. In 2010, it became the eight musical in history to be awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

As a sign of support for mental health awareness, all proceeds made from this show will be donated to the Children’s Service Center. For more information about the CSC and The Robinson Counseling Center, their new adult outpatient clinic, please visit www.cscwv.org.

Gaslight Theatre Company — known for producing original, bold, or underperformed work — is proud to be partnering with the Misfit Players to address these important and ever-relevanttopics through a masterfully-crafted show that serves as an important piece in the fight todestroy the stigma surrounding mental health issues.

Directed by Heidi Germaine Schnappauf (NYC) with Musical Direction by Jennifer Hunter (Dallas), the cast includes Alice Y. Lyons (Wilkes-Barre), Dane Bower (Wyoming), Ericka Law (West Pittston), Ben Steltz (Wilke-Barre), Christian Lynch (Forty-Fort), and Pat Festa (Scranton).

Performances will be held July 26 and 27 at 8 p.m., July 28 at 3p.m., Aug. 1 and 2 at 8 p.m., and Aug. 3 at 3p.m at the George P. Maffei II Theatre at King’s College, located at 133 North River Street, Wilkes-Barre. General admission tickets can not be reserved or sold in advance but will be available at the door for a suggested donation of $10. The Box Office will open one hour prior to performances and accepts cash, checks, and all major credit cards.

With Book and Lyrics by Brian Yorkey and Music by Tom Kitt, Next to Normal is presented through special arrangement with Music Theater International (www.mtishows.com). Some subject matter may trigger strong emotional responses and not be suitable for younger audiences.

The Misfit Players were founded in 2000 by Heidi Germaine Schnappauf as an effort to get more young people involved with theatre at no cost to them. In addition to creating performance opportunities, the Misfit Players have been committed to always pairing with an organization to giving any and all proceeds back to the community.

Gaslight Theatre Company was founded in 2003 with the mission to create impactful, innovative, and high-quality theatre that enriches the lives of our artists and community. For more information, visit gaslight-theatre.org.