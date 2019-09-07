FUNFest In Hazleton This Weekend!

The Greater Hazleton Chamber will be hosting the 41st annual Funfest street festival all day Saturday and Sunday.

The Funfest Car Show will take place from noon until 3:00 PM.

Live entertainment will feature the Cellar Dwellarzz, Wild Doctor North, and 7800 Degrees Fahrenheit (Bon Jovi tribute band), and the Fuzzy Park Band.

There will also be kids activities, senior activities, food vendors, games, and more! Sunday will kick-off with a CommUNITY Interfaith Service, followed by the Little Mermen, a national Disney tribute band.

The Funfest Parade will begin at 2:30 PM, and be followed by Parrot Beach, a Jimmy Buffet tribute band from 5:00-7:00 PM.

For more information 570- 455-1509 x 101.

The fifth annual Peace Love Chalk big-prized chalk art contest will be held on Saturday, September 7th as part of Funfest activities. The contest has two divisions: a Junior Division from those ages 12-17 and an Adult Division for anyone 18 and older. Registration will be held beginning at 8:15AM at the future Hayden Family Center for the Arts (31 W. Broad Street). Artists will create their artwork in the street from 9:30 AM to 2:00 PM. Final judging and awards will take place at 3:15 PM. The event will be held rain or shine. In the event of inclement weather, it will be moved indoors at the Hazleton Art League (225 E. Broad Street). For more information on Peace Love Chalk, call the Hazleton Art League at 570-454-0092 or Carmine Parlatore at 570-861-8455.