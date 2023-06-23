(WBRE/WYOU) Looking for something to do? Friday night in Freeland is the place to be for great entertainment.

Summer Friday Evening Concerts will be held inside the historic 126 year old Freeland Pavilion Dance Hall on Front Street.

Seating is provided. Admission is free. Refreshments, snacks available. The dance hall is indoors and shows are not impacted by the weather. This is an enjoyable evening of great music for the whole family.

June 23, 6:30 PM Jack James 1950s 60s hits

June 30, 6:30 PM Hazleton Liberty Band

July 7, 6:30 PM Hazleton Philharmonic Orchestra

July 14, 6:30 PM Kinfolk Country blues/Americana

July 21, 6 PM Derek Seiger Percussionist

July 28, 6 PM Freeland St. Ann’s Band

August 4, 5 PM Hazleton Philharmonic Big Band ‘40s Swing Dance

August 11, 6 PM Just Us Polka Band

August 18, 6 PM ‘Round Midnight Jazz Quartet

August 25, 6 PM TOTALLY NEW SHOW Jack James 1950s 60s hits

September 1, 6 PM Freeland Brass Quartet