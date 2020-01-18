“Fostering Magic” for Unicornucopia

Fostering Magic, a project group of Leadership Wilkes-Barre (LWB), is hosting a fundraiser on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 7pm to 9pm at Senunas’ Bar and Grill (133 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre) to support the non-profit Unicornucopia. This event is open to the public.

Entrance is $5/person; however, the fee is waived if guests bring a donation of hygiene items or gift wrapping supplies. Guests will enjoy entertainment, light appetizers, guest bartenders, a signature drink, raffle baskets, and more. Reservations are not required.

Unicornucopia is a non-profit organization that uses donated funds and goods to provide holiday and birthday gifts to children in foster care group homes. Each child receives an outfit, socks, underwear, hygiene products, and personalized gifts chosen from their wish lists.

All donations are used for the direct benefit of the children they work with. For more information, visit www.thegivingunicorn.org. Fostering Magic, in conjunction with LWB, is working to raise awareness of Unicornucopia and its mission. They will be using money raised from the fundraiser to create a new website for the organization, along with a promotional video.

In addition, they’ll be working with the foster group homes to organize a fun day out for the children. For more information, visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LWBFosteringMagic.

With an alumni base of over 2,500 servant leaders, LWB was founded in 1981 as a community leadership development organization. A non-profit organization, LWB is dedicated to developing informed and committed leaders from all segments of the community who will serve, strengthen and improve Northeastern Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.leadershipwilkes-barre.org.