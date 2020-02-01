First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association donates to the Osterhout Free Library

– The Magdalen I. Iskra District of the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association (FCSLA) has generously donated $7,500 to the Osterhout Free Library in support of Local History & Genealogy Research Services. The donation was approved at the recent 42 nd National Convention of the FCSLA in Tampa, Florida.

The funds will be used for the Osterhout Free Library’s ‘Preserving our Past for the Future’ project to provide needed technology equipment and program funds to benefit current and future residents of Wilkes-Barre and the surrounding communities.

The Magdalen I. Iskra District is a local chapter of the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association. With over 113,000 members, the FCSLA is a fraternal benefit society that ranks among the top fraternal societies active in the United States today.

For more information about the organization, visit www.fcsla.org. If you’d like to learn more about what the Osterhout Free Library offers the community, visit us at www.osterhout.info.