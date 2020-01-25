Farm to Fork brings Fun Ride to Columbia & Montour Counties

A multi-state farm-to-fork bicycle series is coming to central Pennsylvania this year. As part of the Farm to Fork Fitness Adventure series, the first-ever Farm to Fork Fun Ride will kick off the Farm to Fork bicycle season on May 30, 2020. The nine event Farm to Fork Fitness Adventures schedule will include the return of five award-winning Farm to Fork Fondos, three brand new Fun Rides, and a Fun Run. (Full schedule at farmtoforkfitness.com/schedule)

A Farm to Fork Fondo is an organized bicycle ride where participants choose a preferred distance to ride and make planned stops for chef-prepared bites at farms along the way. The series’ new Farm to Fork Fun Ride that will come to the area in May is billed as a taste of the Fondo experience on a slightly smaller scale. The Farm to Fork Fun Ride – Susquehanna will be hosted in Orangeville, Pennsylvania by Forks Farm, an 85-acre animal farm with a commitment to sustainable practices. 400 cyclists from throughout the country are expected to attend. This annual event will be organized by Wrenegade Sports of Burlington, Vermont.

“We are very excited to bring our first-ever Fun Ride event to Columbia County, Pennsylvania,” said Wrenegade Sports founder, Tyler Wren. The former professional cyclist continued, “The natural beauty of this area paired with the quality of the local food systems make this a wonderful place to start our 2020 season.”

Farm to Fork Fun Ride – Susquehanna is a non-competitive bicycle ride where participants choose the distance best for them and stop for chef-prepared bites at farms along the way. Course options for all abilities will range from 10 to 50 miles. After the ride, participants will return to Forks Farm to enjoy the festival market, which will include a farm-to-table food truck, local beer, and all of the usual Forks Farm Market vendors. Participants can expect rolling terrain in the Susquehanna River Valley.

Forks Farm will serve as the start-finish location on May 30. As owners of the all-grass farm, John and Todd Hopkins rely on the naturally occurring grasses and to feed their animals and return nutrients back to the soil. After twenty-five years of the Hopkins’ stewardship, the farm is more robust than ever, raising grass-fed beef and lamb, free-range chicken and turkey, and woodlot pork.

The Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau (CMVB) is supporting Wrenegade Sports’ efforts to bring the Farm to Fork Fitness Adventure series to North Central Pennsylvania. “This will be a prime opportunity for cycling enthusiasts on the East Coast and beyond to experience the best of what Columbia & Montour Counties have to offer—a perfect mix of farmland and forests, scenic country roads, historic covered bridges, and of course, fresh local flavors,” says Shane Kiefer, CMVB Director of Marketing.

Additional featured farms and local partners for Farm to Fork Fun Ride – Susquehanna will be announced in coming months. Online registration is now open at FarmToForkFitness.com/Fun-Ride/Susquehanna