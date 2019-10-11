St. John’s Lutheran Church, Ringtown, PA will be hosting its annual Community Fall Festival.

The event will be held on Saturday, October 12 from 11 am to 5 pm.

It will be held in the St. John’s Lutheran Church Parking Lot at 106 West Main Street, Ringtown.

There will be food, crafts, games, DJ music by “Sound Express”, hayrides, and Blessing of the Animals at 4:30.

Vendors may obtain an application at St. John’s Lutheran Church, the Ringtown Library or by calling the church office at 889-5203.



(Information from Janene Ferrara )