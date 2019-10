Once Upon a Time Daycare, Preschool and Kindergarten in Shavertown will host a Fall Festival on Sunday, October 20.

The event will run from Noon to 6 pm at the daycare located at 5 Dug Road in Shavertown.

There will be food, games, a pumpkin painting contest, vendors, and fun for the whole family.

This is the first ever fall festival for the group. Proceeds will help benefit the school.

(Information from Sarah Cease)