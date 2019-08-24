Fair for Nonprofit Agencies Seeking Volunteers

The University of Scranton’s Center for Service and Social Justice will hold its annual Volunteer Fair for local nonprofits from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, on campus.

The fair offers University students and student-led clubs interested in service projects and community-based learning sites a chance to meet representatives from nonprofit organizations in need of volunteers.

To register a nonprofit organization for the event, email ellen.judge@scranton.edu or call 570-941-7429. The deadline to register for the fair is September. 3.

(Information from Stan Zygmunt)