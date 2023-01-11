PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News is committed to helping children in our community. As part of our station’s Children first initiative, we’re making donations to help children in NEPA.

One of the ways we are doing that is through a partnership with one of the largest food banks in our region.

Eyewitness News and our parent company, Nexstar Media, are proud to join forces with the Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank in Pittston Township to help provide proper nutrition to local children.

“For us as a TV station, I think it means that we’re going to be able to help a little bit with a small cash donation, but a larger donation on air time that will help keep this food bank front and center in the community,” said Andrew Wyatt, Vice President and General Manager of WBRE/WYOU Eyewitness News.

The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation donated $5,000 dollars in cash and committed a total of $100,000 dollars of in-kind services and cash donations to the food bank over the next few years to help tackle this huge issue in our community.

“Thousands of children will be served with this partnership. we service schools, local daycare centers, and community centers that serve children as well.. so this donation will help tremendously,” said Mary Ellen Spellman, CEO and Children’s Produce Market Coordinator of the Weinberg Food Bank.

The money will go a long way toward keeping local children fed and helping families who can’t provide basic needs on their own.

“We focus on providing healthy, nutritious food that they will want to serve their families, and we are able to provide that at no cost,” Spellman explained.

“What a phenomenally well-run organization, CEO Weinberg Food Bank, and as far as helping children goes, there’s no one that’s doing anything more important to make sure kids are fed, and get good nutrition,” Wyatt added.

A small step toward making a bigger impact on children in NEPA.

“So we are incredibly grateful for the partnership with WBRE 22, and Nexstar. This donation will help tremendously with our children’s programs and help us feed hungry children in our local community,” said Spellman.

For more information on CEO Weinberg Food Bank and how you can help, you can learn more online.