Eyewitness News Donates to SHINE School Supply Drive

Front row- Carol Nicholas, SHINE Director and Marlon Pitts, Assistant Director SHINE Back Row Stephen Daniloff, Vice President/General ManagerWBRE-TV / PAhomepage.com, Jayne Ann Bugda, WBRE/WYOU PAHomepage.com Senior Producer and SHINE Advisory Board Member, Deanna Drako, Assistant Director SHINE, Nick Toma, WBRE/WYOU Eyewitness News Anchor

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) A school supply drive benefitting SHINE of Luzerne County wrapped up this week.

Held in connection with Senator John Yudichak’s office boxes were placed in area businesses and at the Wilkes University. Many people donated items for youngsters heading back to school.

WBRE/WYOU-TV/Pahomepage.com was proud to take part in the recent school supply drive.

On Wednesday, Carol Nicholas, SHINE Director along with Marlon Pitts, Assistant Director SHINE, and Deanna Drako, Assistant Director SHINE stopped by Eyewitness News Studios to collect the items that were donated by the Eyewitness News staff.

They were greeted by Jayne Ann Bugda, WBRE/WYOU PAHomepage.com Senior Producer and SHINE Advisory Board Member, Stephen Daniloff, Vice President/General Manager WBRE-TV and Nick Toma, WBRE/WYOU Eyewitness News Anchor.

The SHINE Afterschool program launched in Luzerne County in 2015. It is based at Wilkes University.

SHINE is a very successful afterschool program in Luzerne County using the STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) curriculum.

School districts served by the program are Hanover Area, Hazleton Area, Greater Nanticoke Area, Wilkes-Barre Area, and Wyoming Valley West.