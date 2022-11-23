ELYSBURG, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Knoebels Amusement Resorts’ annual Christmas drive-thru light show “Joy Through the Grove” returns for its third holiday season.

Park officials say Kozmo Klaus and his elves were hard at work getting ready for holiday fun at Knoebels and the celebration is ready to begin.

“Joy Through the Grove”, a Christmas light experience, is open nightly starting Friday, November 25 through December 31.

The route is about one and a half miles long and includes over 500 light-up pieces.

The drive-thru light display begins near the “Impulse” roller coaster, travels down the park`s main boulevard, then throughout most of the campground.

“Even if you`ve visited each year, there are plenty of brand-new features to enjoy, some of which are traditional holiday favorites and others that make use of technology,” stated “Joy Through the Grove” project lead Jon Slodysko.

Attendees can buy snacks for the ride including Knoebels’ favorites like fudge, cotton candy, and kettle corn. A free souvenir magnet will be gifted to guests who pre-purchase a “Joy Through the Grove” ticket.

Knoebels light experience will not be open on Christmas Eve and Day.